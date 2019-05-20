Turnout for Tuesday’s Kentucky Primary Election is predicted at 12.5 percent, but there’s are big questions on the eve of the Commonwealth’s Constitutional contests; who is going to the polls how might that might impact some hotly contested races?

You'll see a flurry of last minute pitches through ads and on the campaign trail.

The voters expected to actually make it to the polls is a small target that candidates and strategists are trying to identify while they still have time to win a few votes.

"When you have low opportunity, you have a high chance for lots of surprises”, Republican strategist, Julia Crigler, said.



Former Louisville Metro Council President, Democrat, David Tandy, added: "Where that twelve percent turns out is going to be the key.”



Neither Mrs. Crigler or Mr. Tandy are working for campaigns this season although many of their friends are. They're as anxious as anyone to see where the that 12 percent comes from and who it benefits.



“I think what 12 percent turnout means it is your die hard voters”, Tandy said, “Those folks where, when you look at the voter file and you saw people who voted five out of five times or four out of the last five times, there was an election, those are the kinds of folks that you're going to have who are going to turn out.”



“The folks who are turning out in primaries are uniquely different from the people who turn out in general elections”, Crigler said. “They're your hyper-partisans and people on the far left and far right who feel intrinsically motivated by their civic duty to pick the nominee for their party of who can best compete in the fall.”

We should begin to learn shortly after 6 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday which campaigns are cashing in on the turnout when results begin to trickle in.

Be sure to download the redesigned WHAS11 app for alerts on results as they become available.