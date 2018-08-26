LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – At the annual Lincoln Dinner in Lexington, Ky., the main course was of course politics.

The event celebrates Republican success over the last year and is meant to generate excitement for the upcoming fall election.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the keynote speaker. She was joined by Kentucky politicians, including Governor Matt Bevin, Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr.

Tickets sold out for the Republican party's largest fundraiser of the year.

In her speech, Sanders touted a new plan aimed at aiding the coal industry.

While dinner was being served inside a rally was held outside, put on by the Lexington Families Belong Together Coalition and bluegrass activist alliance.

