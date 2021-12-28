Where to change your party affiliation in Kentucky, deadline Friday

To change party's you have to go through Kentucky's official portal and follow the steps.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline to change your party registration is this Friday. You have to be registered in order to vote in the primary election May 22, 2022.

If you haven't registered to vote yet, you can do so online or at your local county clerk's office. The deadline to register is April 18, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Check this map to find a county clerk's office near you.

