FRANKFORT, Ky. — The General Assembly returned on Feb. 5 in Frankfort. There was some fiery exchange as lawmakers debated pension reform, there was a new pitch to help underprivileged kids afford college and we learned what's ahead in a disputed tied vote.

PENSION REFORM

One moment from the first hearing of the day highlights the tension at the heart of the pension reform debate.





“Jim, I appreciate your testimony, I’m sure you're surprised to hear me say, that you and I have several areas of agreement,” Sen. Thayer said.

“No, I understand. It happens, once in a while. I mean, you might get lucky and some of us retirees will die off early,” Jim Carroll, with Kentucky Retirees, said, amidst laughter.

“I’m less than two months away from the death of my father, so any jokes about people dying early, are not going to be well received by me because I have never indicated anything to back up that statement,” Thayer said.

Senate Floor Majority Leader took exception by a comment from Carroll. Lawmakers on the special public pension working group heard from several agencies whose workers benefit from a Kentucky retirement.

Health Department and sexual assault program and domestic violence advocates warned what would happen if lawmakers were to lessen state contributions.

SCHOOL TAX CREDIT

"It's given me the opportunity to choose what school is going to be the best fit for my child,” Marva Savage, a mother of three students said.

Representative Bam Carney is introducing a bill to bring tax credit scholarships to Kentucky.

It would allow a tax credit for people and businesses to donate to a pool of money that underprivileged families can tap into to send their child to the school of their choice.

Similar plans have failed in recent years, but House Majority Floor Leader Carney, a public school teacher, feels he has the votes in the house this session.

"It's not good for Kentucky and it takes money from an already starved budget and it takes money away from our public schools and people who needs other services," Sen. Morgan McGarvey, (D) – KY Senate Minority Leader, said.

“I'm proud as a public-school teacher to say that we can meet the needs of most students,” Rep. Bam Carney, the Kentucky Majority Floor Leader, said. “But there are some students that we can't, we don't have either the resources when we talk about resources, or we don't have the means or the expertise in some cases, while a smaller setting that may be in some of these settings can do that... and it's all about what's best for that child.”

TIE VOTE DISPUTE

We may not know until at least Friday how the House will settle the situation with the 13th district seat.

Democrat Jim Glenn was declared the winner by one vote over incumbent Republican D.J. Johnson on election night.

A recount over the weekend ended with a tie.

The house competition committee must now decide whether they flip a coin, pull a name from a bag or find some other way to settle the dispute.

Glenn's Attorneys have filed a complaint and Johnson Attorneys are fighting the complaint.

We now know that committee will not meet until Friday, Feb. 8, after the House adjourns for the week. It could be late this week or early next before the House votes on an option.

