FRANKFORT, Ky. — In a matter of hours, Kentucky will have a new governor.

Andy Beshear will have officially been governor for 14 hours before the public inauguration. He will be sworn in at the governor’s mansion at midnight. It is a formality going back years and will be a quiet small ceremony.

As the sun rises Tuesday, supporters will gather at the Kentucky history center for the Frankfort breakfast. The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

Teachers will be the grand marshal. Hundreds are expected to march in the parade.

Afterward, the crowd will gather for the public swearing in which starts at 2p.m.

As the swearing in ceremony closes, the new governor will ceremonially open the doors to the Capitol and welcome the public in. Beshear is then expected to make a big announcement with teachers standing behind him.

The grand march will take place at 8:30 p.m. It marks the formal beginning of the night and leads to the parties that will end the first full day of Andy Beshear's time as Kentucky’s governor.

