Beshear signs bill focused on empowering west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear signed multiple bills expected to have an impact on west Louisville at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Friday. None, though, will have the financial implications of House Bill 321.

The West End Opportunity Partnership will focus on answering issues that have plagued west Louisville for generations, creating a taxable increment financing district.

Over 30 years, 80% of the taxes collected in the district would stay for reinvestment. A locally-controlled board will drive decision making.

Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) spoke of the magnitude of the bills signed today, including the bipartisan legislation focused on preventing gentrification.

"I can't change the past, but I can hopefully change the trajectory of the future...and this is what this whole series of bills will do," Stivers said.

Rep. Pamela Stevenson (D-43), born and raised in west Louisville, also challenged the community to get involved and help build a better future.

"You wanted an organization that is going to build businesses in west Louisville, check. You wanted an organization that was going to move people from being renters to home owners, check. You wanted to have a voice in what was done in your neighborhood, check," Stevenson said. "A board that is 51% west Louisvillians? Check. A governor that cares? Check. Leaders that care? Check. Now, the only thing that is missing is you."

Beshear called the plan a good start to overcoming "decade of neglect."

