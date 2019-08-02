FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin spent the evening describing what he means when he uses the phrase "we are Kentucky.” While his State of the Commonwealth Address included calls for new tax and pension reforms and more pro-life legislation, he also touted two accomplishments from last year.

“There is more money per pupil being budgeted for K-12 education per pupil and in absolute dollars then than ever in the history of Kentucky,” Gov. Bevin said.

That and reworking the tax code received applause. Both were issues lawmakers made law after overturning the governor's vetoes.

Emotional moments included a picture of Seven Bridges with the governor and lieutenant governor. The young Louisville boy took his own life recently after his family said he had been bullied.

“I sat at his funeral last week and wept with a whole lot of other people at just the opportunity cost to Kentucky,” Gov. Bevin said.

The governor also showed kindergarten and high school pictures of the two Marshall County teens killed in last year's school shooting as he thanked lawmakers for acting on school safety.

Republicans applauded the speech while Democratic leaders described it as lacking direction.

“This governor thinks that our economy and our families are rosy when their struggles are real. It's time that we have a governor that cares less about out-of-state CEOs and more about our in-state families,” Attorney General Andy Beshear said.

This was the governor’s fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, and, like before, he recommended something to read. Recalling unity around the recent temple vandalism, he asked Kentuckians to read the sacred texts of their chosen religion.

