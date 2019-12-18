LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawyers have made their final written arguments in the ethics case against Indiana's attorney general, who is accused of groping women at a bar in 2018.

A watchdog, the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, is recommending a two-year suspension of Curtis Hill's law license.

That could put his career in jeopardy. Hill denies that he groped the women. A former Indiana Supreme Court Justice is serving as the hearing officer and will file a report with the Supreme Court.

The court will have the final say on any sanction.

