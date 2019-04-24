LEXINGTON, Ky. — WHAS11 will air the first Democratic Gubernatorial Debate in partnership with LEX18 and Transylvania University, where the debate is taking place.

Three of the four Democrats who want to be Kentucky’s next governor are coming together to hash out issues. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, State Representative Rocky Adkins, and former State Auditor Adam Edelen debate at 7 p.m., moderated by Matt Jones.



You can watch the debate on air on WHAS 11.2 or streaming online in the video player above.



WHAS11’s Political Editor Chris Williams will join us for coverage on 11@11.