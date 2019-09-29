LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those interested in participating in this year’s elections have nearly a week left to register to vote.

You must be a U.S. citizen, a current resident of Kentucky and at least 18-years-old on or before the next general election.

You can’t claim the right to vote anywhere outside of Kentucky, you can’t be judged mentally incompetent in a court of law and you must not be a convicted felon. If you have been convicted, your civil rights have to be restored by an executive pardon.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 7.

