LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The precincts at PRP High School and Greenwood Elementary will stay open until 6:30 p.m.

The two schools were on lockdown due to an attempted robbery in the area. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the holdup started in Sylvania Park after 2:30 p.m. It was also reported to police that shots were fired from a vehicle in the area. LMPD said that vehicle was abandoned behind PRP High, and the occupants ran from the area. That is when the polling precincts closed and the two schools placed on lockdown, this was done as a precaution as police searched for the four suspects.

LMPD said the four suspects were taken into custody and two weapons were also recovered.

According to Nore Gibaudy, with Jefferson Circuit Clerk's Office, a judge made this ruling to keep the precincts open for 30 minutes longer than the usual closing time of 6 p.m.

This ruling was made to give voters time to place their vote. There are three precincts in total between the two schools. They are the only precincts staying open longer in Jefferson County, Ky.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.