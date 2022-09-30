'Voter registration is back': A surge in Kentucky voters makes officials hopeful

Voters who are not Republicans or Democrats are the fastest-growing share of the electorate.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — After two years of flatlined registration, the Commonwealth is seeing a surge in the amount of Kentuckians preparing to hit the polls ahead of the midterms.

Kentucky has seen 9,631 new people register to vote in the month of August.

Secretary of State Michael Adams is feeling hopeful after seeing this new wave of registered voters in Kentucky.

“Voter registration is back,” Adams said. “With COVID increasingly in the rearview mirror, political parties and civic organizations are able to promote voter registration, and we’re doing our part as well.”

Also during the month of August, there were thousands of registered voters removed from the rolls, according to a press release.

Kentucky removed 4,189 deceased voters, 677 voters who were convicted of felonies, 412 voters who moved out of state, 65 voters adjudged incompetent, 29 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 1 duplicate registration.

Republican registrants account for 45.3% of the electorate, with 1,618,444 voters. Republican registration increased by 3,266 voters, a .20% increase.

Democratic registrants account for 44.9% of the electorate. Democratic registration shrunk by 1,099 voters, a .07% decrease.

Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8% of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 2,191 voters, a .63% increase.

Voters who are not Republicans or Democrats reportedly remain the fastest-growing share of the electorate.

The deadline to register to vote to participate in the general election in Oct. 11.

