FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill aimed at requiring Kentuckians to present photo identification to vote has won a quick endorsement from the state's chief election official.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said Wednesday that the bill reflects his agenda of ensuring election security and enhancing public confidence in the election process.

Kentucky law already requires identification to vote but does not require photographic identification.

The bill drew quick criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

Its legal director, Corey Shapiro, said the measure would make it more difficult for many people to vote, including the disabled, minorities and the elderly.