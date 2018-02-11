Both Kentucky and Indiana have Voter ID laws, which means you’ll have to produce some form of identification in order to vote. We want to give you a quick checklist of what can be used as an ID in each state.

Let’s start with Indiana since its rules are stricter. In order to be accepted in Indiana, the ID provided needs to be issued by the state or federal government, and have your name, your picture, and an expiration date that is after November of 2016. Basically, this means you can use a driver license, photo ID card, or a passport (some student IDs from state schools will also work).

In Kentucky, a driver license, photo ID card, or passport will also work; but, in addition, you can also show a social security, another form of ID with your photo or signature, or even a credit card.

Remember: If you get to the polling place in either state, and the ID you provide for some reason isn’t accepted, you have the right to demand a provisional ballot to fill out (If you’re wondering what the heck that is, click here).

