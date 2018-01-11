What the @#&$% is a provisional ballot? Glad you asked (and your mom says to watch your potty mouth).

A provisional ballot is essentially a ballot with a few strings still attached. You get one if election workers aren’t able to verify your identity on the spot (maybe you forgot your ID, or there’s a mismatch of addresses on file, or you show up to a polling place in the wrong precinct). After you fill out a provisional ballot, it’s kept separate from other ballots, and it’s not counted until election workers are able to prove you’re eligible to vote. Heads up—this may not happen until after election day.

After casting a provisional ballot, each state and county is required to set up either toll-free phone numbers or websites where voters can check to see if their provisional ballot has been counted. If a provisional ballot you cast is rejected, you have the right to know why.

And, remember: you have the right to a provisional ballot. If you show up to vote at a polling place, and election workers try to turn you away, you can demand a provisional ballot to fill out.

