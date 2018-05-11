LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — So, let’s say you are planning to vote on November 6th--Good on ya. Let’s also say you want to get credit from your friends for voting—fair enough.

If you’re planning to snap a selfie with your ballot and spread it through the interwebs, you’ll want to make sure you don’t end up pulling a Justin Timberlake. Back during the 2016 elections, he posted a selfie voting on Instagram and Twitter. He then deleted said post, after realizing it may have broken election law.

#oops.

See, in some states, cameras and photography are not allowed in polling places; ergo, cell phones and selfies are not allowed. If you’re reading this in Kentuckiana, though, we have good news: neither Kentucky nor Indiana ban ballot selfies, so you’re free to share your digital “I Voted” sticker.

If you’re not reading this in Kentuckiana, check out this map from our friends over at USA Today with a state by state break down.

