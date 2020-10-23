Vice President Pence casts absentee ballot in Indianapolis

Pence said, “It’s a great honor and great to be back home again” as he gave a thumbs-up sign toward cameras.

INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's Note: Video attached is from the 2020 Vice Presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence has voted in the general election in Indianapolis. Pence and his wife, Karen, cast absentee ballots about 8:15 a.m. Friday in the Indianapolis City-County Building.

Since Pence is temporarily living in government-provided housing, his residency defaults back to his last legal address - the governor's residence on North Meridian Street.

That address is also the legal address listed for current Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. But the issue of having the same legal address has never been taken to court, so it's untested.

The Pences requested absentee ballots from the Marion County Clerk's Office prior to the first planned trip.

Indianapolis City-County Councilman Zach Adamson, a Democrat, was outside the building on behalf of Joe Biden’s campaign.