VERIFY: No, USPS cannot return mail-in ballots to Jefferson County residents

As the midterm election approaches, some residents who have already mailed their absentee ballots say USPS returned them for insufficient postage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The countdown to the midterm election is on and the deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 25.

A few residents who have already sent theirs in say USPS mailed it back for insufficient postage.

THE QUESTION

Will local post offices return absentee ballots for lack of postage?

THE SOURCES

Erran Huber with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.

THE ANSWER

If you live in Jefferson County, the answer is no.

According to Huber, USPS typically notifies the county clerk's office if a ballot doesn't have the right number of stamps. Once they are notified, Huber said the office will pay for the postage. However, he said this is a courtesy and is not required of clerk's offices in the commonwealth.

More from VERIFY: This year's ballot requires 3 postage stamps because it's longer than years prior. The length is due to Amendment 1, which is roughly 160 words. That means mailing your ballot will cost you $1.44.

If you don't want to pay that amount, you have until Nov. 8 to drop off your ballot at the clerk's election center. The center is located on 1000 East Liberty St.

If USPS makes a mistake and returns you ballot, contact Jefferson County's Clerk's Office at (502) 574-5700.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.