U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth tests positive for COVID this morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth has tested positive for COVID-19.

Yarmuth, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, said on Twitter he is experiencing no symptoms "other than a light cough."

He said that he is fully vaccinated and double-boosted.

"I'll continue to follow CDC guidelines and will be working from home for the remained of this week," Yarmuth tweeted.

Coronavirus cases in Jefferson County have recently spiked up again. As of last week, no counties in Kentucky are in the green for risk of catching the disease.

All counties are either in the medium or high risk of transmission.

How you can protect yourself:

