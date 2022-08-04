U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth tests positive for COVID this morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth has tested positive for COVID-19.
Yarmuth, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, said on Twitter he is experiencing no symptoms "other than a light cough."
He said that he is fully vaccinated and double-boosted.
"I'll continue to follow CDC guidelines and will be working from home for the remained of this week," Yarmuth tweeted.
Coronavirus cases in Jefferson County have recently spiked up again. As of last week, no counties in Kentucky are in the green for risk of catching the disease.
All counties are either in the medium or high risk of transmission.
How you can protect yourself:
- Stay up to date with vaccinations.
- Consider wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public settings, especially in schools.
- Stay home when sick.
- Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19.
- If your county is in the high alert level, limit in-person gatherings and reduce the size of gatherings. Encourage physical distancing.
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities.
- Talk to a healthcare provider about preventative treatments.
