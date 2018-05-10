RICHMOND, Ky. (WHAS11) — President Donald Trump announced his plan to visit Kentucky next week for a rally. This is the third rally that president trump has held in Kentucky.

“The President looks forward to celebrating the booming Trump economy that’s creating new jobs and bigger paychecks for the hardworking men and women of the Bluegrass State. President Trump will also remind Kentuckians of the critical importance to get out and vote to protect and expand the Republican majorities in Congress on November 6,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, at the Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Kentucky. Doors open at 4 p.m.

WHAS11 will be at the rally, livestreaming the event on our website and social media pages.

