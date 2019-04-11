LEXINGTON, Ky. — Crowds filled Rupp Arena, waiting for President Donald Trump who is stumping for Governor Matt Bevin.

In a state that has some of the largest support for President Trump in the nation, it says a lot that there’s even a conversation the day before an election about whether a Republican Governor can get reelected.

The mood outside the arena would give you the impression it won’t be close tomorrow. But some pollsters suggest this visit by the president is needed, and it will be a tight race between Governor Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear.

“It’s Trump. Who doesn’t like Trump in this state? Big time republican state. I’m a big republican. Bevin is a good guy. He needs his help. We’re hoping this is going push it over and it should,” Osei Thomas, a supporter of President Trump, said.

Many in the crowd believe polls are off and turnout for Trump’s rally will be a sign of things to come.

One of them is Kelli who said she worked, while in college, to get Steve Beshear elected. Now, she’s a registered Republican and fan of both the president and Governor Bevin.

Kelli said, “…the way the Democrats have been acting and the noise, so much in the past couple of months, people that were on the line trying to decide if they want to vote Republican or Democrat, they’re so fed up with how the Democrats have been acting.”

