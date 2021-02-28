Trump to make first post-presidential appearance at CPAC Sunday

The former president will close out the conference with a speech Sunday afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is making his first post-White House appearance in Florida on the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference 2021.

The conference dedicated to the future of the conservative movement has turned into an ode to Donald Trump as speakers declared their fealty to the former president and attendees posed for selfies with a golden statue of his likeness.

As the Republican Party grapples with deep divisions over the extent to which it should embrace the former president after losing the White House and both chambers of Congress, those gathered at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference are making clear they are not ready to move on from the former president — or from his baseless charges that the November election was rigged against him.

The former president's son, Donald Trump Jr., took the CPAC stage Friday evening sharing how great it was to be in a full room and called what's happening in Florida "exemplary of the Republican party."

Trump Jr. spent his time criticizing Joe Biden, Democrats, the U.S. airstrike in Syria and cancel culture, among other topics. He also urged conservatives to stay engaged and stay in the fight.

To close his time at CPAC Trump Jr. hinted at what's to come when his father takes the stage on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to Sunday. I imagine it will not be what we call a 'low energy' speech. And I assure you it will solidify Donald Trump's, and all of your feelings, about the MAGA movement as the future of the Republican party," he said.