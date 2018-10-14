RICHMOND, Ky. (WHAS11) — President Donald Trump said Republican Andy Barr, a Kentucky congressman, is a "fantastic guy" whose vote Trump needs to make America great again.

Trump held a rally in Richmond, Kentucky on Saturday evening to campaign for Barr, who's seeking re-election to a fourth term.

Barr is facing a strong challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot.

Trump tweeted before the trip to Kentucky that Barr is strong on crime, tax cuts, the military, veterans and the Second Amendment.

Heading to the Great State of Kentucky - Big Rally for Congressman Andy Barr - Fantastic guy, need his vote for MAGA! Strong on Crime, Tax Cuts, Military, Vets & 2nd A. His opponent will NEVER vote for us, only for Pelosi. Andy has my Strongest Endorsement!!! See you in Kentucky. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2018

Trump added that McGrath "will NEVER vote for us" and that Barr has "my Strongest Endorsement."

Governor Matt Bevin and Senator Mitch McConnell greeted President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Lexington's airport.

At the rally held at the Alumni Coliseum at Eastern Kentucky University, President Trump said America is the hottest country in the world, celebrating what he calls "an economy unlike any other in its history."

Trump ticked off his administration's accomplishments in his speech, leading with the low unemployment rate. He's also assured Kentuckians that coal has come back.

He's warned that Democrats only want to obstruct and says their "lust for power" drove them to be incredibly unfair to his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump also led for a rousing cheer for the state's senior senator, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as he celebrated his administration's first two years in office.

McConnell returned the compliment, asking the president to continue nominating judges for the federal bench so the GOP-led Senate can keep confirming them.

Trump brought the state's other U.S. senator, Rand Paul to the stage, who pointed out how supportive the president has been of one of his health care proposals.

President Trump's campaign said he will rally for GOP candidates in several critical Western states late next week.

The campaign says Trump will campaign Thursday in Missoula, Montana; on Friday in Mesa, Arizona, and on Saturday in Elko, Nevada. The swing is part of an aggressive fall campaign push by the 72-year-old president to energize Republicans and encourage them to vote on Nov. 6 to keep Republicans in control of both houses of Congress.

Trump plans to open next week by surveying hurricane damage in Florida and Georgia, though the White House has not announced when he will visit affected areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 WHAS-TV