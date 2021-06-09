4 town halls on Kentucky foster care system to be held in June

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.

The first meeting on June 9 is for residents of western Kentucky. The second meeting on June 11 will be for residents in eastern Kentucky.

A third meeting on June 16 will be for residents of Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson counties. The last meeting on June 18 is for central Kentucky residents.

