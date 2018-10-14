RICHMOND, Ky. (WHAS11) — President Trump spent the evening campaigning for Republican Congressman Andy Barr from Richmond, Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky University.

This is the third time President Donald Trump has held a rally in Kentucky — and his first time in Richmond since he began his race for president in 2015. The Alumni Collesium at EKU was packed with supporters, and many were surprised there were no protestors there.

The president walked across the stage in Richmond to a standing ovation, with many members of the audience seeing him in person for the very first time.

"It just fit my schedule," Fred Muschlit said. "We're incredibly excited to be here - we've been waiting since 8 o'clock this morning."

Here’s another look at the line to see President #Trump outside the @eku campus. Doors open at 4, and Donald Trump is set to speak at 7 @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/X6h362mLEu — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) October 13, 2018

President Trump spoke to the audience about tax cuts and employment rates, showing his support for Andy Barr less than a month away from Election Day.

"America is winning again because we are finally putting America first," he said.

Hours before President Trump's entrance, thousands were lined up to get inside. Some arrived as early at 4 a.m. to get a front-row seat.

I guess lining up at 4am paid off. This group excited about their front row seat for the President of the United States @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/BK8ORGTwoL — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) October 13, 2018

Vendors along the road were fully equipped with "Make America Great Again" merchandise, including Randall Sisam from South Carolina.

"We just follow the rallies around, trying to lend some support to the campaign," Sisam said. "Everybody wants a souvenir from being at a Trump rally, so we're just trying to oblige them."

Amidst the MAGA hats and American flags, there was one other thing many expected to see, but didn't: Protesters.

About a dozen protesters appeared around 4:30 p.m. with anti-Trump signs, but by that time many supporters were already inside.

And the crowd goes wild. President #Trump is in the building, walking out to Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA.’ pic.twitter.com/m14z7Fnz3I — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) October 13, 2018

The excitement inside was loud and clear - with Trump leaving the crowd with his trademark rallying cry.

"We will make America great agian - thank you, Kentucky."

You can watch President Trump's full speech below or at this link.

