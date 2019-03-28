FRANKFORT, Ky. — As the 2019 legislative session comes to an end, many Kentucky lawmakers are working on the heavy-lifting involving pension for university works and agencies like rape crisis centers.

Their work will include a solution for quasi-state agencies where workers take part in state retirement but are not fully funded by the state. If a solution is not found, many of those centers expect to see what they put into employees' retirement funds nearly double, concerning some leaders.

In a moment that spotlights the tension between state and quasi-state agencies, a republican senator from Pike County called KEA President Stephanie Winkler to the floor to commend her for her six years as head of the organization between she steps down this summer. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, who Winkler has been critical of and vice-versa, rose to insist he not be added in commended her.

"I would like to make a motion that I not be listed as a cosponsor of this citation," Thayer said.

While teachers did not stage a sick-out Thursday, several teachers at Atherton High School held signs along the street cheering for education and walked into the school together as a show of unity.

There has been no talk of last-minute plans involving teachers or education funding, but universities do find themselves in the same situation as quasi-state agencies as lawmakers debate a compromise.

All leaders said something must be done, but many said they fear something won't get done by midnight.

