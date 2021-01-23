Tennessee legislators propose "Evelyn Boswell's Law" requiring parents to report missing children

Tennessee lawmakers filed a proposal Friday in the House requiring parents to report their child as missing, called "Evelyn Boswell's Law."
The bill is named after a 15-month-old girl whose remains were found on a property belonging to a family member of the mother. She was found two weeks after an AMBER Alert search started.
The search began in February after the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, saying that family members had not seen Evelyn in around two months. They said she hadn't been seen since Dec. 26.
"Evelyn Boswell's Law" was introduced in the last General Assembly but was stalled in Congress. The bill, H.B. 0384, has several steps to go before it will officially become law. It was introduced by Rep. John Crawford of District 1, in Sullivan County.