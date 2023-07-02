'They haven’t been able to fill them yet': Kentucky lawmakers consider ways to address teacher shortage

Several bills related to education have already been filed, and Rep. James Tipton plans to file another sometime soon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Education is expected to be top of mind for Kentucky lawmakers in the next few weeks, after returning to Frankfort for the second half of the legislative session.

Tuesday, the House Education Committee kicked things off with a meeting to address Kentucky's teacher shortage.

Education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass said teacher turnover, a measure of teachers who don't return to teaching or new teachers who leave before the end of the year, has been growing steadily.

He said in 2022, turnover reached a new high, surpassing 20%. In recent years, Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) data showed the number ranged from 16.2% to 18.4%.

Committee chair Rep. James Tipton (R-District 53) noted that Kentucky had about 1,500 certified vacancies in January, including for positions like principals.

“You have to recognize in some of these rural counties those positions have been open for most of the year, they haven’t been able to fill them yet," he said.

Lawmakers questioned Glass on the reasons why teachers are leaving the profession.

He said he believes the main factors are pay, lack of support and lack of respect for the profession.

Some of the committee members disputed Glass's assertion, saying they've heard from teachers who left because of other issues like discipline and "woke" political issues.

"I've had teachers talk to me about being attacked, harassed by third graders," Rep. Russell Webber (R-District 26) said.

Others said there needs to be a push to change the story around education, and speak more highly of educators.

"I've got the best job in the world, I'm an elementary principal," Rep. Timmy Truett (R-District 89) said. "I get about 400 hugs every single day."

"We need you to help show you respect the teaching profession and that teachers are important and teachers are professionals," Amanda Sewell, a teacher from Fayette County, said.

Tipton has been planning to introduce a bill to address the teacher shortage.

Tuesday, he and other committee members also heard from the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, alongside several educators and school officials.

They presented nine legislative recommendations for the lawmakers, including a comprehensive study of public education, a marketing campaign highlighting education's importance and funding stipends for student teaching.

Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to fund new projects in a non-budget year, but Tipton said he would take the suggestions into consideration.

“Most of what they had was something that wasn’t financially impactful, a lot of it was policies, studies, things like that. Some of them were, when you talk about student-teacher stipends, that’s a big number," Tipton said. “Whether or not we get those accomplished in a non-budget year I don’t know, but I think they’re things that are worth looking at.”

Tipton said his bill should be ready to be filed within the next week.

The General Assembly gaveled in at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The deadline to file Senate bills is Feb. 21. The deadline for the House is Feb. 22.

