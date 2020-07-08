Supreme Court to hear arguments in case over COVID-19 rules in September

The Supreme Court halted attempts to block Beshear’s executive actions pending its own review.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s highest court will hear oral arguments next month in the legal showdown over Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 emergency orders.

The Supreme Court scheduled arguments for Sept. 17 on Friday. The case puts the Democratic governor against the Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. Cameron contends the governor overstepped his constitutional authority with the orders.

Last month, the Supreme Court halted attempts to block Beshear’s executive actions pending its own review.

On Thursday, the governor extended his mandate that most Kentuckians wear masks in public for another 30 days. That order and others by Beshear are being challenged by Cameron.

