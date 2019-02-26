LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most argued points in a bill giving more power to JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio is now getting changed.

Previous versions of Senate Bill 250 gave Dr. Pollio the power to hire principals. A new amendment would have a School-Based Decision-Making Council recommend a principal to the superintendent who would then approve or disapprove the hiring. Other amendments would change the types of purchases Dr. Pollio could approve and what type of administrators he could demote.

In a statement, a JCPS spokesperson said Dr. Pollio supports the concepts and wants to see success at every school that will lead to success across the district.

The changes are now up for debate by a committee.