Student discipline bill heads to Kentucky governor's desk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bill that would affect how students are disciplined in Kentucky is now on its way to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.

House Bill 538 would require local education boards to expel students for "making threats that pose a danger to other students or staff."

Supporters said the bill gives teachers another option to address student behavior.

"We met with superintendents, met with K groups and others. And you know, we went across the board and they kept coming back to us 'discipline, discipline, discipline,' there's a problem that it's across the state," Republican Sen. Stephen West said.

Others have reservations that the bill would target certain students.

"We've seen discriminatory practices used and disproportionate punitive measures taken against groups when they, when these kinds of measures are put in place," Democrat Sen. Reginald Thomas said.

Thursday, the Senate added a provision that would prevent teachers from immediately removing a student from the classroom.

Instead, principals may establish a procedure for the removal of a student from the classroom.

