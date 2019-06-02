FRANKFORT, Ky. — State Representative Jim Glenn asked the Attorney General's Office to investigate possible election interference during the recount for House District 13 on Saturday, February 2, in Daviess County.

Glenn defeated Republican state Rep. DJ Johnson on Election Day by one vote, but the Republican-controlled state legislature ordered a recount at Johnson's request. The recount ended in a tie after the board decided to count five rejected absentee ballots.

According to Glenn's representatives, witnesses and press accounts report that a vote which had been correctly handled by the County Board of Elections was targeted by the losing candidate, and, according to Glenn's representative, improperly altered.

Other concerns include the removal of 17 invalid absentee ballots from the custody of the County Clerk and pressure on the CBE to recount the invalid ballots.

RELATED: Recount in Kentucky House race ends in tie

“The Republicans are systematically destroying the public’s confidence in the integrity and fairness of our elections,” said Marisa McNee, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Democratic Party. “By all accounts, the Board of Elections was pressured into awarding a non-existent vote to DJ Johnson by Mr. Johnson and his lawyers. Rep. Jim Glenn is the rightful winner of this election.”

Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Tres Watson said the work was done by a bipartisan Daviess County Board of Elections, and the result is further proof that recounts are important.

"The result of the recount show why it's important to reconfirm the totals in an election decided by one vote," Watson said. " We look forward to this matter coming to an end with the voters of the 13th district having confidence in the outcome."