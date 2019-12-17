LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A sports betting bill was filed in the Capitol Monday, Bill Request 364.

"The opponents of sports wagering will have to come up with something else. because saying that it requires a constitutional amendment is just a red herring. and you testimony today is something we can refer to as we attempt to get sports wagering passed," Constitutional attorney Dan Wallach said.

Backers of legalization say it wouldn't require amending the state constitution.

Constitutional attorney Dan Wallach testifying during a meeting in Frankfort Monday told lawmakers there's no debate on the issue.

Wallach says the original writers of the state's constitution in the 1890s specifically decided not to include sports betting when they banned lotteries.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer called Wallach's testimony a "drop the mic moment."

