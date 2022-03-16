Jefferson County could become further divided with bill to allow new cities

People for the bill say it will give unincorporated areas in the county more freedom. Opponents say it would take away from county-wide services.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Jefferson County are speaking out now that a bill to allow for the creation of small cities in Jefferson County passed the House Monday night.

It's a step up from the current merger law which allows certain areas to merge into already existing cities within the county with Metro Council's approval.

People for the bill say it will give those unincorporated areas in the county more freedom to run their neighborhoods how they see fit, something many areas largely already do. While opponents say this bill would take away from the areas that need it most and important services that benefit everyone.

Former councilwoman Denise Bentley said she was always against the current merger law.

“I felt like west Louisville and poorer communities would lose out when it came to services and resources,” Bentley said.

Now, fast forward more than 20 years, and a new law would replace and strengthen it.

Bentley said although areas like west Louisville pay more for their insurance premiums, they aren't given the same resources. Now, House Bill 314 would take those insurance premiums away for areas that become independent, which she said furthers the problem.

“It's going to ultimately affect the services that Metro has to offer,” Bentley said.

That includes services like the Louisville Public Library, the Health Department and county jail.

So how much could the county lose if all unincorporated areas become cities? Councilman Bill Hollander said $42 million. He said it's more than half of the current total of insurance premiums, which is $70 million.

Hollander said he hears that those areas feel Metro Government doesn't service them, but he said under the current merger law, those areas can petition for separate services, such as garbage and electric.



He said that approach hasn't been taken and it should be before this bill is considered.

Bill sponsor Representative Jason Nemes (R-33) said this is what people want, and with 75% of voters required to approve incorporation, it'll show just how much.

"It enables people from a small neighborhood to make sure that their area is focused on,” Nemes said.

Douglass Hills’ Mayor Bonnie Jung said she has heard complaints about Metro Government and a lack of services many times in her 5 years in office, and it's why she says small cities, like hers, are so important.



"They are not receiving the services that are equal even though they are paying for those services,” Jung said. “When you know that you have a city hall that's right down the street, you have a mayor that will answer the phone themselves, that you are able to bring your local issues directly to your council and know that they will be taken care of, our folks are willing to pay for that."

Lake Forest resident Jerry McGraw said he is willing and ready.

"Provide us the services that we're paying for, we probably wouldn't have that issue,” McGraw said.

The bill would also limit the mayor's term limit to 2 terms. Right now, Louisville mayors are limited to three.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

