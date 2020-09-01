LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shawn Reilly has filed to run in the Democratic Primary, in May of 2020 for the Metro Council seat for District 8.

Current Metro Council member, Brandon Coan, is not seeking reelection for that seat.

District 8 comprises of the Highlands, Highlands Douglass, Tyler Park, Cherokee Triangle, Deer Park and the Belknap neighborhoods among others.

In announcing his run, Reilly said, “I want to take the work we’ve been doing in Tyler Park and the revitalization efforts of the Bardstown Rd Improvement Group (B.I.G.) to all of District 8 as a champion for neighborhoods. My wife and I want our two year old son, Patrick, and all children in Louisville Metro, to live in a clean, safe and vibrant place today and in the future."

Reily is a native Louisvillian, a husband, father, small business owner, incoming President of the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association and active community organizer.

For more than ten years he has served on neighborhood boards in the Highlands where he worked to introduce a recycling program, launched a campaign to save the Tyler Park tennis courts from demolition and organized numerous park and alley cleanups. A founding member of B.I.G, (Bardstown Road Improvement Group) he leads this citizens team in improving Bardstown Road through innovative actions and practical solutions.

