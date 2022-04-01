Sen. Todd Young won't support Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for US Supreme Court

If confirmed, Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) announced Friday morning that he will not vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

"After carefully reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s judicial record and statements, I will not be supporting her nomination," Young said in a statement. "The role of a Supreme Court justice is to apply the law as written and uphold the Constitution, not legislate from the bench. Both Judge Jackson’s record and testimony during her confirmation hearings indicate that she does not adhere to originalism as her guiding judicial philosophy."

"Throughout this process, I have taken my constitutional responsibilities seriously by researching Judge Jackson’s record and reviewing her testimony," Young continued in his statement. "I appreciated Judge Jackson taking time to meet with me this week and respond to my questions, but I will be a no vote when her nomination comes to the Senate floor."

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Monday, April 4, which will set up a week of procedural maneuvers on the Senate floor aimed at securing Jackson’s confirmation by the end of the week.

On Wednesday, Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she will vote to confirm Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote.

Collins said in a statement Tuesday that she met with Jackson a second time after four days of hearings last week and decided that "she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court."

Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden's pick. It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.

Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.