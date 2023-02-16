Senate passes student pronouns bill, heads to Kentucky House

On the Senate floor, the bill's sponsor, Sen. Max Wise (R) said he wanted to clear up what he calls misinformation about the bill.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate passed the student pronoun bill by a vote of 29-6 Thursday.

Senate Bill 150 would allow teachers to identify students by using pronouns with a student's biological sex even if the student doesn't identify with them.

It would also require schools to give parents a two-week notice before any lessons on human sexuality and allow them to opt out.

On the Senate floor, the bill's sponsor, Sen. Max Wise (R) said he wanted to clear up what he calls misinformation about the bill.

"It does not prevent students from requesting identification by a non-birth conforming pronoun nor preventing staff or students from addressing those students with non-conforming pronouns," he said.

Democratic lawmakers argued against the bill; one even called it the meanest piece of legislation she's seen in her 19 years.

Sen. Karen Berg (D), whose transgender son took his life last year, said schools accommodate children with allergies or special needs and this is a simple accommodation for children who are transgender.

"This is a simple accommodation, this accommodation that costs you nothing, zero to implement, not a penny of state money goes towards this," she said.

The bill now goes to the Kentucky House.

