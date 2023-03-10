Kentucky Senate passes bill targeting drag shows, heads to House

The bill will ban drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Bill 115 -- taking aim at drag shows-- has passed in the Senate and will now head to the Kentucky House for consideration.

Sponsors say the bill was created to protect children from sexually explicit performance, but opponents argue its one a of a few bills that make up a "slate of hate" against the LGBTQ+ community.

The original version would have banned drag performances within a thousand feet of places like parks, schools, and even homes. But, changes were made and it would now ban drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present.

Violations of the bill would be punishable as misdemeanors for the first two offenses but would rise to a felony for subsequent offenses. Businesses hosting such performances could have their alcohol and business licenses suspended or revoked.

“There is a destructive culture permeating our society and stealing the innocence of our children,” the bill's sponsor Senator Lindsey Tichenor said. “I wrote this bill to protect them from undue exposure to events and performance content their brains are not scientifically ready to process or understand.”

Across the country, conservative activists and politicians complain that drag shows are contributing to the "sexualization" or "grooming" of children.

The Tennessee Legislature recently became the first in the country to pass a bill banning public drag performances by classifying them as adult cabaret, among topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers and strippers.

Several other states, including Idaho, North Dakota, Montana and Oklahoma, are considering similar bans.





Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.