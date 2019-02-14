FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In an eight-to-two vote a Kentucky Senate committee advanced a bill which would remove the Secretary of State as chairperson of the state Board of Elections and take away her access to the state's voter registration database.

Republican Senator Damon Thayer said the bill is in response to allegations Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes and her staff accessed the state's voter registration database for political purposes.

Grimes has said she and her staff did nothing wrong and has called for immediate release of all searches of the database.

