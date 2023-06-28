Federal judge blocks ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth

The law would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender kids, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, a federal judge blocked a section of Senate Bill 150 hours before it was supposed to take effect.

The law would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender kids, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Gov. Andy Beshear originally vetoed the bill, but it was overturned.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky (ACLU-KY) asked for an injunction while calling the law unconstitutional.

ACLU-KY Legal Director Corey Shapiro said this is a win, "but it is only the first step."

"We’re prepared to fight for families’ right to make their own private medical decisions in court, and to continue doing everything in our power to ensure access to medical care is permanently secured in Kentucky," Shapiro said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate and Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron criticized the decision, and called Senate Bill 150 a "commonsense law."

"Today’s misguided decision by a federal judge tramples the right of the General Assembly to make public policy for the Commonwealth," he said. "There is nothing 'affirming' about this dangerous approach to mental health, and my office will continue to do everything in our power to defend this law passed by our elected representatives.”

