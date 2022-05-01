Senate passes bill shifting key school governance decisions

The legislation would give school superintendents the authority to choose curriculum, rather than School-Based Decision-Making Councils.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate has passed a top-priority bill to shift key school governance decisions to superintendents and away from school-based decision-making councils (SBDM).

Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), sponsored by Senator John Schnickel (R-Union), passed the Senate Saturday. According to a press release from the Senate Majority Caucus, SB 1 "gives a greater voice to parents, citizens and the community in school governance and curriculum" by changing the roles of SBDMs.

The legislation would give school superintendents the authority to choose curriculum, which has become an increasingly contentious issue in some school districts across the country.

Also under the bill, the selection of school principals would be put in the hands of superintendents. The measure cleared the Senate on a 25-9 vote Saturday and now goes to the House.

The proposal’s designation as Senate Bill 1 signals that it’s a leading priority among Senate Republicans.

MORE ON THE 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.