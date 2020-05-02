FRANKFORT, Ky. — Senator Rand Paul, who often publicly defends President Donald Trump, is speaking out about the impeachment trial. In an interview with WHAS11’s Political Editor Chris Williams, Sen. Paul said the trial never made sense.

“The great irony of all of this is they accuse the president of abusing government to go after a political opponent. What have they done? They've simply abused government to go after their political opponent. One of them in their argument said, 'Well, we had to get this done because it's an election year. We were in a big hurry,’” Sen. Paul said.

According to the senator, people from Rep. Adam Schiff’s team and the National Security Council reportedly discussed impeachment two years ago, suggesting conspiracy and abuse of the whistleblower role.

Last week, Sen. Paul was accused of naming the whistleblower to reporters, though he told WHAS11 does not know the whistleblower’s name.

Following the Senate's acquittal of President Trump on both articles of impeachment, Sen. Paul posted a series of tweets. He said, in part, "I hope we won’t go down such a partisan-driven path again."

