Sen. Rand Paul says it's an 'inadequate representation' to say McConnell froze due to dehydration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Senator Rand Paul weighed in Tuesday on Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell's recent health episode.

During a news conference last week in northern Kentucky, McConnell failed to answer a question, and instead stared off without speaking for close to 30 seconds. He had a similar incident in July.

The Capitol's attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan shared a letter Tuesday saying McConnell has had an MRI, EEG and comprehensive neurology assessment. Monahan also said there are no signs of seizure, stroke, or a neurological disorder.

Paul, who became a licensed physician in 1993, expressed doubt about the doctor's statement.

"I practiced medicine for 25 years and it doesn't look like dehydration to me. It looks like a focal neurologic event," Paul said. "That doesn't mean its incapacitating, doesn't mean cancer, but it means somebody ought to wake up and say, 'Wow! This looks like a seizure and maybe there's some seizure medication that can be given for this.'"

He said he thinks somebody should be "entertaining that diagnosis."

"With my medical background this is not dehydration, there's something else going on," Paul said.

He advised that the treating physician for McConnell should think about something beyond dehydration.

"If an EEG was normal to begin with, try a 24-hour one or a 48-hour one until you can catch it," Paul said. "Do we only have two episodes or are we having one episode a day that we don't know about because it's not happening in public?

"It isn't my business to tell anyone to reveal their medical records, but at the same time I think if you go halfway and you reveal stuff that doesn't make any sense it just leads to more questions."

Last week, Monahan said McConnell was "medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned." The doctor said "occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."

On Tuesday, the 81-year-old McConnell spoke on the senate floor.

"One particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week, but I assure you August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff," McConnell said.

He has said that he feels fine following the episode.

McConnell's reaction was similar to an occurrence in July, when he froze for about 20 seconds at a news conference in the Capitol. That time, he went back to his office with aides and then returned to answer more questions.

In March, McConnell fell at a Washington hotel and sustained a concussion.

