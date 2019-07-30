LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul says he'd help pay for a minority congresswoman to return to the country she fled as a child, saying she might better appreciate the U.S. upon her return.

The senator made the comment in an interview with Breitbart News. It was directed at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who fled Somalia in the 1990s during a civil war.

“Well, she came here and we fed her, we clothed her, she got welfare, she got [schooling], she got healthcare, and then, lo and behold, she has the honor of actually winning a seat in Congress, and she says we’re a terrible country? I think that’s about as ungrateful as you can get,” he said in the interview.

The sentiment echoes President Donald Trump, who tweeted this month that Omar and three other minority congresswomen should return to the "broken and crime-infested places" they came from. All four are U.S. citizens.

Louisiana Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham has said he'd pay for the women to leave, if only they'd tell him where they'd like to go.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.