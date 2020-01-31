FRANKFORT, Ky. — A number of people gathered out the Capitol in Frankfort Friday in support of the Second Amendment.

Some of the expressed concerned about proposed red flag laws in the General Assembly, although some bills have been filed none appear to be moving forward yet.

Rep. Thomas Massie of District 4 still says gun owner's rights are under attack.

"I think what's sort of fired up people in Kentucky is that we lost our republican governor and we all know that you can do executive orders, executive actions, and we're concerned about those things," Massie said.

Several counties in Kentucky have passed Second Amendment sanctuary county resolutions. The symbolic resolutions express support for protecting the second amendment.

Oldham County and the city of Shepherdsville have passed such resolutions.

