FRANKFORT, Ky. — School choice advocates in Kentucky have renewed their push to create scholarship tax credits for private schools.

The proposal continues to run into strong resistance from public school supporters. The state's governor, Democrat Andy Beshear, also opposes the proposal.

The legislation would give tax credits to people or businesses donating to scholarship funds for special-needs children or those in low-income homes to attend private schools.

School choice supporters rallied at Kentucky's Capitol on Monday. Speaking in favor of the proposal were Sen. Ralph Alvarado and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, both Republicans.

Public school advocates say the tax credit would divert money from public schools.

