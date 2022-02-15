Political satirist and journalist P.J. O'Rourke dead at 74

O'Rourke, born in Toledo, was editor in chief at National Lampoon in the 1970s and worked at Rolling Stone from 1985 to 2000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-born political satirist and journalist P.J. O'Rourke died Tuesday. He was 74.

O'Rourke was a panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me" quiz show. Co-host of the show Peter Sagal confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

I'm afraid it's true. Our panelist and my dear friend PJ O'Rourke has passed away. More later. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) February 15, 2022

A spokeswoman for O'Rourke's publisher, Grove Atlantic, also confirmed his death.

O'Rourke was born in Toledo and graduated from DeVilbiss High School. He attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, according to the bio on his publisher's website.

He was awarded a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship and attended The Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University where he wrote experimental fiction and poetry.

In 1973, O'Rourke began his tenure with National Lampoon. He later became managing editor and editor in chief.

O'Rourke was Rolling Stone's foreign affairs desk chief from 1985 to 2000. He worked as a columnist for the Daily Beast.

He published 20 books, most notably "Holidays in Hell," a collection of articles from his days as a foreign correspondent. O'Rourke was living in New Hampshire with his wife and children.

Many tributes from political journalists, writers and fans came pouring in on social media.

United Talent Agency confirms that celebrated author P.J. O'Rourke has died. What a loss; great guy. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 15, 2022