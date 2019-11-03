CONCORD, N.H. — Sen. Bernie Sanders says ideas he embraced four years ago that seemed "radical and extreme" are now helping define Democrats' presidential campaigns.

"Virtually all of those ideas are supported by a majority of the American people, and they are being supported by Democratic candidates from school board to president of the United States," Sanders said.

He delivered his remarks to a packed a hotel conference center in Concord, New Hampshire. The crowd braved a snowstorm to see the Vermont senator in his first visit to the state since announcing his 2020 run.

Sanders topped Hillary Clinton by 22 points in the state's 2016 primary, but he now faces a wider field of rivals.

"This is where the political revolution took off. Thank you, New Hampshire," Sanders said.