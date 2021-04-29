Bernie Sanders, Charles Booker to hold rally in Louisville

The Vermont Senator previously endorsed Booker in the 2020 Senate Democratic primary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be holding a rally with former Kentucky State Representative and potential 2022 Senate candidate Charles Booker (D) in Louisville May 2.

Earlier this month, Booker announced that he formed an exploratory committee to run for the Kentucky Senate seat held by Rand Paul (R-KY) in the 2022 midterm election. He previously ran in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary ultimately losing to Mitch McConnell (R-KY) challenger, Amy McGrath (D).

"They say change isn't possible in a place like Kentucky," Booker said during his announcement of forming an exploratory committee. "Well, we already proved them wrong. We showed them what's possible in Kentucky. In 2022, we can shock the world."

Sen. Sanders endorsed Booker in the 2020 primary and previously held a virtual town hall with the Kentucky politician.

The rally Sunday will be centered around "building support for a working families agenda," the release says.

Tickets for the event are available online and COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

The rally will be held at 2:30 p.m. at PARC Plaza May 2.

