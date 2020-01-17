FRANKFORT, Ky. — At 27-year-old a Grayson County woman is making history becoming the youngest woman ever to be elected to the Kentucky General Assembly.



“My close friends and family call my Mara. I do understand the importance of the historical role that it is and you know sometimes it feels like a lot of pressure because it seems like all eyes are watching on me and seeing what is going to happen with youth but I think it's very empowering and that is what I want to do in this role is to empower young females and young males to seek higher office and realize that they have a voice in government…” Samara Heavrin explains.

Heavrin no stranger to the Capitol having worked in the treasurer’s office testifying on bills, helping author legislation and collaborating with lawmakers.



“That's a unique position now being here I feel like I had some preparation for the job that not everyone always gets,” Heavrin said.



She's on the move serving on three committees and already sponsoring bills to help veterans and their surviving spouses and making an impact on her Republican colleagues.



Speaker Osborne compliments her smarts and attitude and they've embraced her youth and perspective.



Some may be surprised to learn this youngest lawmaker is a proud member of the grand ol' party.



“You can be a young female and be a republican but I just encourage all youth to know why you are a republican or democrat or independent or libertarian…” Heavrin expressed.



She dislikes labels but describes herself as a fiscal conservative more moderate on social issues and unapologetically pro-life.



Her election is drawing attention because there’s no one running against her in the Fall guaranteeing her another 2 years.



“You know I am honored for the opportunity I have now. I think it's important in life to be where you're at and I want to enjoy this moment of being the youngest female ever elected to the house in the 2020 session so that's where I'm enjoying being right now…" Heavrin said.

